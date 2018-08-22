Pam and Jack Mulliken were quiet as they watched police and fire department vehicles roll down dusty County Road 24.
The search continued early Wednesday afternoon for 90-year-old Charles Folsom of Fremont.
Folsom was reported missing Tuesday evening and Fremont Police had an Endangered Missing Advisory posted on the Nebraska State Patrol website.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police searched all Tuesday night in the city and county — in places with which Folsom is familiar, said Sgt. Ron Giesselmann, a reserve officer.
Giesselmann said the State Patrol helicopter was used in the search. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department brought in a tracking dog.
Folsom’s 2006 gray Chevrolet Equinox was found in a wooded area near the Elkhorn River, about 1 ¼ miles east of County Roads Q and 24 before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Giesselmann said.
When Folsom wasn’t found, more agencies were asked to help.
SUVs, pickups and cars continued to come down County Road 24, stopping near Giesselmann, who logged in searchers and gave them directions.
“We were hoping for 30 people and I think we’ve got more,” Giesselmann said.
Sheriff’s deputies from Dodge and Washington counties came. So did volunteers from several fire departments including: Fremont Rural, Nickerson, Cedar Bluffs, North Bend, Scribner, Snyder and Dodge. A Civil Air Patrol official came to the site. A couple of Nickerson volunteer firefighters rode in on all-terrain vehicles.
Giesselmann said a line search would begin with people walking shoulder to shoulder through thick brush. They would search as long as they could.
“I wish we had our horses. That would be the way to go looking,” said Pam Mulliken of rural Nickerson.
But Jack noted how thick the area is with trees and other growth and Pam added there probably were holes, too.
The Mullikens formerly farmed Folsom’s ground and have been friends of the Fremont man for years.
How long has Jack known Folsom?
“My whole life,” he said.
Pam has known Folsom for 25 years.
“He was a groomsman in our wedding,” she said.
The Mullikens had spent the morning at the site where Folsom’s vehicle was found to see if they could help. They continued to wait in the early afternoon to see if any more volunteers were needed to help with the search.
No one knows why Folsom came out to that area, but he did once own the farm where his vehicle was found, the Mullikens said.
Folsom had gone to the movies with his wife on Tuesday morning, but didn’t come home for lunch, Pam added.
The couple heard he was missing at about 7 a.m.
“I figured we’d find him right away,” Pam Mulliken said. “I never imagined it would be this long.”
She still expressed optimism, noting the retiree’s previous service in the U.S. Marines.
“He’s got survival skills and a lot of driven attitude. He’s a good guy,” she said.
Giesselmann also maintained a positive outlook.
“I’ve known Chuck Folsom for a long time,” Giesselmann said. “He’s a Marine. He’s a tough guy and we’re very optimistic that we’ll find him alive.”
Folsom is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.
He was last seen wearing a black- and white-checkered shirt and black pants.
Folsom currently has a sling on his right arm and was last seen in Fremont at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The search was continuing on the ground and in the air as of late Wednesday afternoon, said Lt. Kurt Bottorff of the Fremont Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Fremont Police immediately at 402-727-2677.