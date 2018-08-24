The search continued Thursday for Charles Folsom, a 90-year-old Fremont man reported missing on Tuesday.
Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department said searchers were concentrating on the Elkhorn River.
The Fremont Fire Department Dive Team was called out Thursday morning, Watts said, not because anything was found but for more manpower at the scene.
“There’s obviously areas they can’t access so they need specialized equipment and personnel to access these areas to look,” he said.
Fremont Police Department Detective Matt Hultquist was in a boat on the river with four members of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
Watts also said Folsom’s driver’s license, which was in his wallet, his checkbook and some articles of clothing were found at the scene.
Folsom’s 2006 gray Chevrolet Equinox was located in a wooded area near the Elkhorn River, about 1 ¼ miles east of County Roads Q and 24 before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Between 50 and 70 people were searching for Folsom on Wednesday.
“They did line searches — shoulder to shoulder,” Watts said.
He discussed other search efforts.
“They had three helicopters at one point. They had multiple drones that assisting agencies brought out that they were using,” he said.
Searchers also used All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Law enforcement brought out a tracking dog as well.
Watts wasn’t certain how long the search lasted Wednesday night, but said it resumed Thursday morning. He assumed the search would continue Thursday unless there was inclement weather.
“They are aggressively looking,” he said. “They’re not being complacent. They’re looking in places they already looked yesterday, because they don’t want to overlook anything. They’re being very proactive again today.”
The Nebraska State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and Fremont Police searched all Tuesday night in the city and county — in places with which Folsom is familiar,” said Sgt. Ron Giesselmann as he manned the checkpoint at County Roads Q and 24 on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies from Dodge and Washington counties came to search. So did volunteers from several fire departments including: Fremont Rural, Nickerson, Cedar Bluffs, North Bend, Scribner, Snyder and Dodge.
A Civil Air Patrol official came to the site. Watts said Dodge County REACT joined the search as well.
Folsom is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black- and white-checkered shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Fremont Police immediately at 402-727-2677.