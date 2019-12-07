{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The public is invited to purchase a Christmas gift for a veteran this year.

Sears Hometown store in Fremont has a tree with names of veterans and what they would like this holiday. The tree will be up through New Year’s.

Those interested may select a name from the tree and then buy or bring in the gift for that person. The store will get the gift to the veteran.

The store is at 1690 E. 23rd Ave. N. in the Getzschman Plaza.

For more information, contact Sears at 402-727-5225 or Katie at 402-620-0514.

