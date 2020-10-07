Seasons continue by following safety protocols

Like a defense stiffening at the goal line late in a football game, the Fremont High School athletic department has implemented a wide array of safety protocols designed to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 fall sports season.
“Our administration, especially Athletic Director Mr. (Scott) Anderson, and our coaching staffs have done an unbelievable job in doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said Lee Jennings, the head football coach at FHS. “Restricting numbers in the locker room, sanitizing pretty much everything possible, social distancing, wearing masks, just doing everything we can to try and ensure we can have a fall season.”
Football is just as much a sport of pattern and detail as it is about speed and strength, and Jennings said he’s made that very clear to his football team this summer and fall. Therefore, following all the safety protocols is a vital part of the equation.
“For football we are having small groups in the locker room and rotating out,” Jennings said. “Athletes have to use their own water bottle and we are wearing our masks at all times, except when in competition.”
Additionally, Jennings said keeping the athletes socially distanced when not in competition and limiting attendance at games has also been beneficial in keeping his players on the field.
“Our coaches and kids have done a great job abiding by the rules and restrictions,” Jennings said. “They know if they don’t, our season could be in jeopardy.”
The bulk of the virus-proofing protocols are uniform across all 18 fall sports teams at FHS. Nevertheless, Anderson said there’s almost no end to the precautions that can be taken.
In fact, Anderson said some additional precautions being taken at FHS include: daily temperature checks, some furniture has been removed from the locker and weight rooms, electric static sprayers are being used for surface disinfecting and seating capacity in meeting rooms has been significantly reduced.
As far as the task of making it through a full season, Anderson said all indicators are moving in the right direction.
“So far our coaches and athletes have done a great job of following all of the protocols,” Anderson said. “Everybody is working together so that we can continue to safely have all of our activities.”
