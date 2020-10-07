Seasons continue by following safety protocols

Like a defense stiffening at the goal line late in a football game, the Fremont High School athletic department has implemented a wide array of safety protocols designed to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 fall sports season.

“Our administration, especially Athletic Director Mr. (Scott) Anderson, and our coaching staffs have done an unbelievable job in doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said Lee Jennings, the head football coach at FHS. “Restricting numbers in the locker room, sanitizing pretty much everything possible, social distancing, wearing masks, just doing everything we can to try and ensure we can have a fall season.”

Football is just as much a sport of pattern and detail as it is about speed and strength, and Jennings said he’s made that very clear to his football team this summer and fall. Therefore, following all the safety protocols is a vital part of the equation.

“For football we are having small groups in the locker room and rotating out,” Jennings said. “Athletes have to use their own water bottle and we are wearing our masks at all times, except when in competition.”

Additionally, Jennings said keeping the athletes socially distanced when not in competition and limiting attendance at games has also been beneficial in keeping his players on the field.