The Fremont Fall Festival will return this year, offering games, live music and food in downtown Fremont next month.
The festival, hosted by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, will take place Oct. 11-13. The events start that Friday evening and run until Sunday afternoon.
The Fall Festival was first started last year by Fremont City Councilmember and FDDG creator Glen Ellis, who said it had been in the works for years.
“Living in Fremont for over a decade, we’ve witnessed the gradual decrease of community activities and events,” he said. “In addition to that, the overall attendance to these events seem to dwindle every year. We’ve always thought that there was room for improvement.”
After buying the May Brothers Building around five years ago, Ellis said he saw his window of opportunity to create a “successful, thriving downtown environment.”
“To achieve this, we wanted more people to visit and support the downtown shops and to re-establish our city’s reputation as an inviting destination worthy of frequent visits from people in close surrounding cities,” he said.
The festival will kick off with a farm-to-table dinner of locally sourced food at the corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., 1970s Fremont band Studio Five will reunite for a concert at the May Brothers Building.
Saturday will see the bulk of the weekend’s events, with pancakes in the park, an artisan and farmer’s market and backyard barbecue cook-off in the morning.
Starting at noon, a cornhole tournament will be held along Sixth Street. A tournament for “Mario Kart” will be held at 6 p.m. at the May Brothers Building.
On Saturday night, a “street-friendly” block party with music and food will be held along Sixth Street, Ellis said.
Sunday morning will also include a pancake breakfast, as well as a community worship in the park at the corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The money raised from the event will go to fund FDDG projects, the first of which will be the establishment of a green space at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, which is currently a temporary pop-up park.
With this park, Ellis said he hopes to see more events like the Fall Festival held there.
“The purpose of the Fall Festival is to bring people together and offer something of interest to every demographic and to support a thriving downtown community,” he said. “Every penny of the event will go right back toward bettering our community.”
Information on tickets and the weekend’s events can be found at the Fremont Fall Festival’s Facebook page.