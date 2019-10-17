Pumpkins will hit the road as Grace Presbyterian Church holds its second annual Pumpkin Derby this Thursday evening.
The event will have pumpkins with wheels racing down a ramp for the first-place prize. The cars must be built prior to the event, but all ages are allowed.
Registration for the event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the race will begin at 5 p.m. outside Grace Church downtown.
The pumpkin cars will race three times down an eight-foot ramp before rolling 15 to 20 feet into a stack of haybales. The fastest car will move on to the next round.
Kyle Thomas, assistant director of performing arts at Midland University, said the event started last year as way for Grace Church to be involved with Halloween Hysteria, which will also take place that day.
“We really love that we get to be part of the downtown Fremont community and get to interact with the businesses and the people in the community that come down there,” he said. “So we kicked it off just as a way to continue to connect with the community of Fremont.”
The cars have to be in accordance with a series of rules, which can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
Racers must use real pumpkins with two independent axles with wheels not exceeding 20 inches in width. Any kind of motors or fans are not allowed.
The pumpkins can also be decorated, which Thomas said shows off the personalities of the racers.
“I think it’s kind of cool to see the creative ways that they put them together as cars,” he said. “There’s different kinds of wheels and different placements and different strategies and techniques, but there’s no real right answer.”
Thomas said last year, his own “pumpkin-mobile” was a disaster, as its wheels got crushed and cracked before it even got off the ramp.
“This year, my kids and I went to Menard’s and we got lawnmower wheels, like the five-inch, six-inch wheels that would go on lawnmowers,” he said. “We’re hoping that it’s a little bit more stable this year and we’ll actually at least make it down the ramp to the street without falling apart.”
With Halloween, Thomas said it’s a holiday that you don’t have to take seriously, which is why the derby is perfect for the holiday.
But it also allows parents to engage and connect with their kids during the building process, he said.
“I have a four-year-old and a two-year-old, so there’s no way they’re going to screw axles into pumpkins,” Thomas said. “So I think it’s a cool way to connect families over a fun project and also just connect with the community in a fun way to engage with each other where you’re competing with people and families you might not ever have met otherwise if you didn’t have a pumpkin.”