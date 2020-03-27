Second confirmed case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Dodge County

A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in Dodge County.

Three Rivers Public Health Department said the Dodge County resident diagnosed with the virus was a male in his 30s. He is currently hospitalized.

This case was deemed to be travel-related, according to a Friday press release.

Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified.

The first case of the virus in Dodge County was announced on Wednesday. The Dodge County resident was a female in her 40s who has been self-isolating at home since March 25.

