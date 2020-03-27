You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second confirmed case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Dodge County
View Comments
breaking alert top story

Second confirmed case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Dodge County

Health

A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in Dodge County.

Three Rivers Public Health Department said the Dodge County resident diagnosed with the virus was a male in his 30s. He is currently hospitalized.

This case was deemed to be travel-related, according to a Friday press release.

Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified.

The first case of the virus in Dodge County was announced on Wednesday. The Dodge County resident was a female in her 40s who has been self-isolating at home since March 25.

View Comments
2
0
4
1
6

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News