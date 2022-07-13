Second Fremont woman dies from Saturday accident

A second Fremont woman has died after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Amber Jackson, 32, died Monday, July 11, at Nebraska Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Dominga Mendoza, 44, died in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Drivers of both vehicles, Jackson and a Fremont man, Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, were flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Omaha hospitals.

Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office indicates that Jackson was northbound on County Road 19 in a red Chrysler van and Fontanez-Perez was eastbound in a black Toyota Camry when their vehicles collided at the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.

Mendoza, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use in the Toyota. The van driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the sheriff’s office reported. Two juveniles were in the third-row seat in the van. One was not restrained, and the other was in a booster seat.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and county/state roads.

U.S. 30 was closed for approximately three hours.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and NSP.