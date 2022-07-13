 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Second Fremont woman dies from Saturday accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Sheriff's Department.jpg

A second Fremont woman has died after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Amber Jackson, 32, died Monday, July 11, at Nebraska Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Dominga Mendoza, 44, died in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Drivers of both vehicles, Jackson and a Fremont man, Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, were flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Omaha hospitals.

Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office indicates that Jackson was northbound on County Road 19 in a red Chrysler van and Fontanez-Perez was eastbound in a black Toyota Camry when their vehicles collided at the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.

Mendoza, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use in the Toyota. The van driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the sheriff’s office reported. Two juveniles were in the third-row seat in the van. One was not restrained, and the other was in a booster seat.

People are also reading…

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and county/state roads.

U.S. 30 was closed for approximately three hours.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and NSP.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…

Watch Now: Related Video

India is set to become the most populous country in 2023, UN says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News