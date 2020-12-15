Second public hearing on waste site near Scribner to be held Wednesday

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have a second public hearing on a waste storage site southeast of Scribner at its meeting Wednesday.

At the board’s last meeting earlier this month, the issue brought comments from the Scribner city administrator and many local residents, who said the smell and flies coming from the site were unbearable.

“This is horrific,” resident Lisa Uehling Manderson said at the meeting. “It smells like somebody just dumped their sewage right up there.”

The site, owned by Environmental Land Management LLC, has stockpiled soil conditioner and fertilizer food byproducts for the last five years. It also hauls the material to any farmers who are in need.

After hearing from residents, the board decided to create a specialized committee to look at legal actions and continue the item to Wednesday to hear from ELM Director Nate Hansen.

Although Hansen won’t be at Wednesday’s meeting, Supervisor Lon Strand told the Fremont Tribune that in a phone call with Hansen, the board would receive a letter stating that they would no longer haul byproduct to the site.