Second public hearing on waste site near Scribner to be held Wednesday

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have a second public hearing on a waste storage site southeast of Scribner at its meeting Wednesday.
At the board’s last meeting earlier this month, the issue brought comments from the Scribner city administrator and many local residents, who said the smell and flies coming from the site were unbearable.
“This is horrific,” resident Lisa Uehling Manderson said at the meeting. “It smells like somebody just dumped their sewage right up there.”
The site, owned by Environmental Land Management LLC, has stockpiled soil conditioner and fertilizer food byproducts for the last five years. It also hauls the material to any farmers who are in need.
After hearing from residents, the board decided to create a specialized committee to look at legal actions and continue the item to Wednesday to hear from ELM Director Nate Hansen.
Although Hansen won’t be at Wednesday’s meeting, Supervisor Lon Strand told the Fremont Tribune that in a phone call with Hansen, the board would receive a letter stating that they would no longer haul byproduct to the site.
“I have not seen the letter yet, so if that letter in fact says what he says it is, we’re kind of done with this for now,” Strand said.
Strand, whose jurisdiction includes Scribner, said the board is trying to satisfy the residents in and around the city and protect the county going forward.
“So the plan would be to try to put a temporary moratorium on the stockpiling of byproduct until zoning has a chance to look at it and study it and make sure that we’ve covered our bases on it,” he said. “Because until now, we hadn’t had enough zoning to have any rules to deal with this.”
But Strand said the county needs to have zoning in place to protect itself going forward, something it doesn’t have right now.
“If [Hansen] wanted to move down the road a mile, we have no say in that at this point,” he said. “So we need to figure this out.”
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse.
