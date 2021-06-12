Secretary Evnen reminds Nebraskans June 14 is National Flag Day

Secretary of State Bob Evnen reminds Nebraskans to proudly fly the U.S. and Nebraska flags on National Flag Day, which is Monday, June 14.

Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14 as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes. Enthusiastically called “Flag Birthday,” Flag Day was celebrated by school children who would assemble to be given a small flag.

The Office of the Secretary of State in cooperation with the Office of the Capitol Commission offers a service that provides Nebraskans an opportunity to request to have a flag flown over the State Capitol. Flags meeting dimensional and other requirements must be provided to the Secretary of State’s office with information about when, why, and for whom the flag is requested to be flown.

Flags are flown Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Each flag will be accompanied by a keepsake certificate signed by Secretary Evnen and will include the date and the purpose of the flight.

Nebraskans who wish to have a flag flown over the Capitol should call 402-471-4070 or email anna.castro@nebraska.gov for additional information. The secretary reserves the right to approve all requests.

