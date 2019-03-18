The trucks have been coming.
At least two local grocery stores were able to get much-needed food and supplies into Fremont on Sunday and Monday.
A convoy of nine semi-trailer trucks, most of which were carrying food, made a three-hour trek from Omaha and reached Fremont at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, said Chris Hamilton, HyVee Store director.
Another nine semi loads were expected to come in from the north and reach the city by about 4 p.m. Monday.
At Baker’s on Monday morning, six trucks, each carrying about 45,000 pounds of product, were unloading, said Brian Helmer, a driver for FirstFleet of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The truck convoys are part of an effort to get much-needed supplies to Fremont, where flood waters have made even major highways impassable since Friday.
“Friday was the last time HyVee (in Fremont) received product into our store — of any sort of commodity,” Hamilton said. “As the roads continued to close down on Friday, the need from the American Red Cross became very present — that they were going to have shelters opening up.
“As Friday turned into Saturday, our numbers increased,” Hamilton continued. “We were feeding 400-plus people every meal, three times a day.”
That effort has been continuing.
Five shelters helping evacuees are at First Lutheran, Salem and Trinity Lutheran churches, Fremont Nazarene Church and Fremont Middle School.
Three times a day, HyVee is feeding people in the shelters, in conjunction with the Red Cross. HyVee is making some donation and as the Red Cross gets donations that helps pay for food and supplies as well.
HyVee trucked in four semis of bottled water on Saturday morning. The water went to the Nebraska Army National Guard in Lincoln and from there to flooded areas in Fremont and Lincoln.
But while providing supplies to local shelters, HyVee was running low on food.
So Sunday morning, HyVee worked with the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Transportation to get a route into Fremont.
Trucks were escorted by the National Guard and State Patrol.
Hamilton said a nine-semi-truck convoy started in Omaha on Sunday evening. Besides the food trucks, there was a dairy truck and two fuel tankers.
The convoy started at 4:15 and reached Fremont by 7:30 p.m. — a three-hour trip.
A HyVee Facebook photo taken from a truck window shows a one-lane route with dirt on either side of the vehicle and water off to the right.
“The roads aren’t open to the public, but the NDOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation) literally plowed a way through the mud to get us here,” the State Patrol reported on its Facebook page.
Hamilton noted the help that the trucks provide.
“Those foods brought us relief for the shelters to make sure we can continue to feed the folks in the shelters and brought a full semi of bottled water into the community,” he said. “Even though our drinking water is good, it brought bottled water into the community.”
Hamilton also said Monday morning that HyVee donated two pallets of bottled water and some cleaning supplies to North Bend.
At Baker’s on Monday morning, Helmer talked about the trip from Kansas.
“I started out at about 5:30 last night,” said Helmer, who came with other truck drivers. “We laid over at truck stops between Lincoln and Gretna.”
Truckers then were instructed to meet at Blair. There, they were met by the Civil Air Patrol and Blair police.
The truckers formed a convoy and were escorted through Blair. Police stopped traffic to get the convoy through past stoplights and stop signs.
Other law enforcement officers and Nebraska State Troopers met the trucks at Herman and Hooper.
“A state trooper followed us down here until we got to Fremont and then the local cops, here, stopped traffic at all the intersections as the state trooper escorted us through here to the stores,” Helmer said. “We blew every light and stop sign you could say.”
Helmer said the store had been waiting on trucks since Thursday. The truck he drove was carrying various items including canned goods, diapers, baby food, bread and bottled water. He said a load of water is still coming in.
He also noted that due to the emergency relief effort the truckers are exempt from Department of Transportation regulations regarding hours of service, weight and length — under executive order from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“We have documents in the trucks,” Helmer said.
Helmer believes the endeavor to get the food-loaded trucks to Fremont was a well-coordinated effort.
“It went really smoothly,” he said.
Inside Baker’s, store employees hurriedly retrieved the large cellophane-wrapped pallets of food.
Local businesses, including HyVee, have expressed a willingness to assist the community.
“It’s not an obligation,” Hamilton said. “It’s just what we do. We’re here to help and we’re here to serve and we appreciate our shoppers and when they need help, we’re going to be there. We’re going to be one of the first people there.”
Sheila Lowrie, corporate affairs manager for Dillons/Baker’s/Gerbes, division of The Kroger, Co., also issued a statement which in part said:
“Our teams have been hard at work to restock shelves and cases for our customers. Baker’s is also accepting donations to support disaster relief with the American Red Cross, now through March 30 at all locations in Omaha, Bellevue, and Fremont. Customers may make a donation at the register or ask their cashier to round up their grocery order to share a contribution with those in need.”