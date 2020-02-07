A bill introduced to the Nebraska Legislature last year by Sen. Lynne Walz that would expand education on bone marrow donation has advanced to review.
Legislative Bill 541 would required the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to educate people in the state on how patients benefit from bone marrow donations and how to acquire a free buccal swab kit from the bone marrow registry.
The bill was introduced by Walz on Jan. 22, 2019. It was referred to the Health and Human Services Committee, where it was amended but not passed. After more amendments this year, the bill has advanced to enrollment and review.
Walz said in a press release that as a member of both the Education and Health and Human Services committee, she enjoys being involved in the future generation’s education and health.
“The task of ensuring the well-being of Nebraskans is not one I take lightly,” she said. “Myself, and members of the Health and Human Services Committee are always looking for ways to improve the healthcare we provide here in Nebraska. However, we cannot do this alone.”
According to Be The Match, a national marrow donor program, Nebraska Medicine had 15 adult transplants and 14 pediatric transplants in 2016 and 2017.
The transplant works by collecting healthy stem cells from the donors. This is done by using a needle to take the bone marrow from the hipbone in a process that takes one to two hours.
After the recipient undergoes chemotherapy or radiation therapy for conditioning, they receive the stem cells through a tube that enters a vein the chest.
The aim of LB 541 is to expand education on bone marrow donation and encourage physicians to ask patients in becoming donors.
People who are interested in becoming a donor can visit bethematch.org and request a free buccal swab kit, Walz said.
“The registry will then contact you if you are a match for someone who needs the donation and you have the opportunity to save a life.”
The release said life-threatening illnesses like leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia affect around 17,500 each year. Donors can be difficult to find, as only 30% of patients have a relative with a match to donate.
“Unfortunately, the need for donors is not as well known when compared to blood donors,” Walz said. “This is why I would like to encourage my home district of Dodge County and everyone else in Nebraska to join the registry operated by the National Marrow Donor Program and help save a life.”