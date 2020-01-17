As the 2020 Nebraska legislative session finishes its first seven days, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont is gearing up for her fourth year in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 15.
Along with several bills she’s introduced already, Walz said she plans to focus on property tax relief, nursing homes and issues with veterans and juvenile facilities for this session.
With the most recent state fiscal forecast indicating extra revenue of $100 million, Walz said she and other senators believe the money should be used to solve the state’s property tax problem, which she called the “number-one issue facing our district and state.”
However, if the money were to be put into the Property Tax Credit Program, Walz said estimates show that this would only give the average taxpayer $45 back per every $100,000 valuation.
“At the same time, our state has also been in a rough fiscal situation over the past few years and we have been draining our state’s rainy day fund,” she said. “Just like how you and I need to keep putting money into our savings account, it is also imperative that we restore our state’s savings account.”
Walz said this extra revenue would also include the cost to repair roads and bridges across the state that were damaged by the flooding last spring.
“This session is sure to be a long and contentious one, but with every decision I make, I can assure you that I will be thinking about how it affects the families like mine throughout Dodge County and the rest of Nebraska,” she said.
With property tax relief, Walz said she also wants to make sure that the Legislature isn’t jeopardizing other areas, including education.
“Being a past teacher and a parent and a constituent, education for our kids is a top priority for me,” she said. “So with the talks that we have regarding property tax, I also want to make sure that we’re not binding our schools so they can’t grow or they can’t expand their programs for our kids.”
Providing educational opportunities in public schools will then result in an increase to the state’s workforce, Walz said
“Really, to me, the real and responsible way to reduce property taxes is to broaden our tax base,” she said. “And we can’t do that unless we have a really good workforce that’s well-educated.”
Walz also said she wants to address nursing home issues this session as well Legislative Bill 877, which she introduced last week, which would increase the appropriation for aging and disability resource centers by over $260,000.
Walz has presented bills before on the issue, including LB 468, which was approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts last May. The bill prevents any long-term care facility from going under a managed care program until July 2021 to prevent payment delays while the Department of Health and Human Services deals with the incoming Medicaid population.
“My colleague Sen. [Robert] Hilkemann has introduced legislation to help remedy this issue by increasing the amount healthcare providers are reimbursed for the care they provide those on Medicaid,” Walz said. “One of the biggest causes of nursing homes closing is the high amount of Medicaid patients they take in and the inadequate reimbursement from the state for the care they are providing.”
Walz also said another colleague, Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, has been working with the Nursing Home Association and the state on setting rates for nursing homes.
“I think that they’re still working on that, but we are so much closer to making it a fair rate than we were in the past,” she said. “There’s been a lot of work done, and I think that we’re going to see something regarding the methodology and the rate for nursing homes this year to make changes for the positive.”
Another issue Walz said she plans to address concerns veterans in the state. She said she voted on Monday to advance LB 153, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, which would allow military retirees to exclude half of their military retirement benefit payments from state income tax.
“We want to keep our veterans in the state of Nebraska, we want them to be able to retire in Nebraska, as opposed to moving away to a state that is more tax-friendly than us,” Walz said. “But number one, they deserve whatever we can do to support them because of the job that they’ve done for us.”
Walz said she also wants to work on restoring the Geneva Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center. As a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, she said she’ll be making recommendations to the Department of Health and Human Services.
“A lot of time was spent over the summer visiting Geneva, visiting Kearney, visiting the Lincoln Regional Center, interviewing kids who reside in those residential facilities,” she said. “We’ll be making recommendations to the department on what we feel is important, supports that need to be put into place to support the kids and the staff who work in those facilities.”
So far, Walz has introduced several pieces of legislation, including changing provisions for medical assistance eligibility and duties for managed care organizations under the Medical Assistance Act. She said she is also working on legislation that would assist the Village of Winslow as it prepares to relocate.
Winslow was hit hard by the flooding and is in talks to move out of the floodplain. The legislation would allow for second-class cities and villages to relocate in the event of a catastrophic flood, Walz said.
“Now whether or not Winslow will be able to raise all of the funds that they need or get all the money that they need, this piece of legislation at least gives them the opportunity to capture funds,” she said. “Without this legislation, they wouldn’t even be able to.”
With this session, Walz said she especially wants to support property tax and the incentive for economic development.
“But again, all of these things come with a lot of other issues and concerns attached,” she said. “So we have to be very, very careful with both of those, making sure that we’re not hurting other areas.”