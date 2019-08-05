A send-off for the First State Bank American Legion Seniors baseball team will take place Tuesday morning.
The team will ride on a float beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m. at First and Main streets and ride north on Main before turning east on 23rd Street. The escort will end at First State Bank's 23rd St. branch at 1005 E 23rd St.
A public celebration will be held at the bank before the team travels to Hastings to play in the 2019 American Legion Mid South Regional Baseball Tournament at Duncan Field.
Fremont will face the Missouri state champions, the Sedalia Travelers, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the eight-team regional bracket.
FSB earned a trip to the tournament by winning the state championship on Saturday by defeating Gretna in the best of three series.
The last time Fremont won the Legion State Tournament was 1946. That year the team also advanced to the regional tournament where they won their opener before dropping their next two games.
The 1946 team defeated Omaha McFayden's 4-0 in the title game of the state Legion tournament. To reach the title game, they defeated Omaha Metz and Nebraska football All-American Bobby Reynolds' Grand Island team.
In the opening game of the regional tournament, ace Paul Menking pitched a perfect game with 21 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne, Wyo. Only nine Cheyenne players hit fair balls off Menking as five popped out and four grounded out, according to a story in the Aug. 14, 1946 edition of the Fremont Guide and Tribune.
Menking helped his cause in the win after doubling to left-center field and later scoring the lone run of the game on a Bucky Poole bloop single.
Fremont later lost to Oklahoma City 8-4 and Topeka 13-2.