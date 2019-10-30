At almost 105 years old, Marcella Pallat can lift her leg higher than lots of people 20 years younger.
“I’m 104 and three-fourths years old,” she said, sounding like a kid who can’t wait for her next birthday.
Pallat still lives in the North Bend home where she cared for her husband, Anton, for nine years before his death in 1993. She does her own housecleaning and cooking. She likes making chicken noodle soup and uses her crockpot.
“I like my garlic and onions,” she added.
Pallat only quit driving two years ago but said her license is still good for another two and she’s tempted to drive again.
“I’m a very independent woman,” she said.
What’s Pallat’s secret to a long life?
“I’m careful about what I eat,” she said. “I don’t eat junk food. Everything’s got to be natural.”
She never smoked and only drinks some red wine on holidays. She doesn’t drink soda pop.
And she has worked so hard in her life.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1914 — the same year World War I started and the Panama Canal opened. Woodrow Wilson was the U.S. president.
John and Mary Svoboda’s daughter was born in a house that’s still standing in Morse Bluff and was one of five children who grew up on a farm east of that town.
She was 8 years old when she started milking as many as six cows, morning and night, by hand.
Pallat and her siblings walked 2 ½ miles to school, even through snowdrifts.
“I didn’t know a bit of English,” she said. “All I knew was Bohemian. When recess came, the town kids made so much fun of me.”
Pallat’s parents figured she could learn English at school.
But how could she learn if no one there spoke Bohemian?
Schoolkids made fun of the bulky long-johns she wore under her clothes to keep warm in the winter and because she had to wear her brother’s shoes when he outgrew them.
Pallat said she cried a lot in those days. But her niece, Betty Hamata, said she thinks that teasing gave Pallat even more empathy for others.
One day, a man came to the Svobodas’ house looking for food. He became their hired man on the farm, and also helped teach Pallat some English.
Pallat was a little more than 10 years old, when she started cultivating corn in the field. She walked behind the horse-pulled cultivator. She raked hay and alfalfa.
Her family grew their own food and butchered their own meat. The only supplies they bought were coffee, sugar, salt and rice.
She and her old brother, Orland, had to work on the farm, so she only went to school until the eighth grade. Her three younger sisters, Wilma Brtek, Lavina Voboril and Delma Kirby, were able to go to high school.
Life wasn’t all work, though. Pallat and her family went to lots of dances at the ZCBJ Hall in Morse Bluff. She and Orland went to dances at Scott’s Lake, too. They learned polkas, waltzes, the fox trot and swing dances.
“I had such a good time,” she said.
Orland taught her to drive a car when she was 15.
“I think it was a Model T Ford with curtains. We drove in the hay meadow where it was level,” she said.
She later moved in with her grandpa, Joe Pabian, cooking, baking and cleaning for him and her two uncles.
Two men from Prague started coming to do plaster work on her grandpa’s house. One of them was Anton Pallet. He had brown eyes and thick wavy black hair.
She wondered why Pallet kept looking at her and then one day, he asked her to go to a picture show with him. Free movies were projected on the side of a Morse Bluff building. Attendees sat on planks to watch.
“We went to every picture show they had,” she said.
At one point, Anton mentioned that he didn’t know if he wanted to get married.
“Why don’t we?” she asked.
“Let’s do it then,” he said.
So they were married at a Justice of the Peace on Dec. 5, 1935, in Wilber.
They kept their marriage a secret for about six months. One of her sisters, a devout Catholic, was mad when she learned they hadn’t married in church.
The Pallats moved to Omaha. He helped build barracks at Fort Crook. She did housework for a family. He later worked for Sterling Electric Company and then Sterling Manufacturing making coffins, plant equipment and stretchers. He’d work there for 45 years.
She worked for Jerpe Commission Company, which merged with C.A. Swanson Company, which merged with the Campbell Soup Company.
Altogether, she’d work 35 years, never losing her seniority.
She cut chicken on an assembly line.
“We worked hard,” she said. “It was fast work.”
She’d then work as a line inspector and then in quality control. She’d stand 10 to 12 hours a day at work.
Pallat said she was fidgety after retiring in 1977, so she learned how to play Bridge. It took her a year to learn the card game.
“And you’re always learning,” she said.
In 1984, Anton had a severe stroke and, after 49 years, they left Omaha and moved into a home where her parents had lived in North Bend. She said a Fremont hospital trainer taught her how to get him from bed to a wheelchair.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary at an auditorium with a polka band.
“I dressed him up real pretty,” she said.
She danced with him, while he was in the wheelchair.
And although her sister was no longer alive, they had a priest come to their house and perform a marriage ceremony.
They were married 57 years before his death in 1993.
“You can’t be moping around this house,” her sister Lavina said. “You’re going places.”
They went to casinos and football games. She played Bridge at North Bend’s senior center. And she always had large vegetable and flower gardens.
She mowed her own grass for 25 years—at first with a push mower.
“Later, I got myself a riding mower,” she said.
She’s been to Europe twice, including a visit to what was called Czechoslovakia. She still can speak Bohemian but has lost some of it due to a lack of use.
Pallat’s visited Las Vegas and she went to Hawaii with her brother.
“It was just beautiful,” she said. “I didn’t want to go home.”
People constantly stop by her house.
“She’ll know what’s going on in town before I will,” Hamata said.
Pallat didn’t want to leave her house during mid-March flooding, but was evacuated to Snyder with many others and later stayed at Hamata’s house. Like other North Bend residents, Pallat’s basement had water in it, but volunteers cleaned it out.
A big family celebration is planned on Dec. 8 for her birthday.
In the meantime, she continues her routines. She recycles the newspapers she reads and plastic she uses.
She regularly exercises and maintains a positive attitude.
“You have to be pleasant,” she said. “You can’t get yourself ugly.”
And there’s always good memories to share.
Especially if you’re 104 and ¾ years old.