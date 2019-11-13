Marvin Suhr remembers the lunch he took to school during the Great Depression.
“I’d have two pieces of homemade bread with homemade ketchup,” he said. “And I still like it today.”
Ketchup sandwiches and the economically tough times of the Depression are a memory now.
Decades later, Suhr and his wife, Virginia, say they like Chinese food. They enjoy going to the China Buffet in Omaha. They like spending time with family and they don’t mind talking about days gone by.
And they’ve seen a few days.
Last Saturday, the Suhrs celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. A couple days before that, he turned 96. She is 94 years old.
They share lots of memories.
Virginia was born 10 miles northwest of Fremont and attended the Bang School at District 23. She carried her lunch in a black dinner pail and would have a sandwich made of homemade bread. Her good friend came to school with store-bought bread.
“We would trade sandwiches,” she said.
Virginia walked 1 ¾ miles to school even through snow. But if the weather was really bad, a neighbor took Virginia and other kids in the area to school via a horse-drawn sleigh.
“But we walked through a lot of snow,” she said.
Going from a country school to Fremont High School—where there were many more students—was a shock and was difficult at first.
Other students tended to be cliquey.
“But there were enough of us who knew one another from country schools that we got along,” she said.
Virginia planned to attend college. But her dad said she needed to know what she wanted to be if she was going to go to college.
“I had no idea, so I got married instead,” she said.
Marvin was born and raised about 25 miles west of Norfolk. He lived on a farm, one of six children. He was 11 years old when his mother died.
He attended a one-room school with one teacher and 42 students. He walked just a mile to school.
“But it was uphill both ways,” he joked.
After high school, he came to Fremont to attend Midland College. He was working for Bader Funeral Home went he was sent to take chairs and a loud speaker system to a church for a celebration.
Virginia attended that church.
That’s where he saw her for the first time.
“She kept smiling at me,” he said. “We had a mutual friend so I found out who she was.”
And he made a plan.
The Palace Ice Cream Parlor was at the corner of Military Avenue and Broad Street in Fremont in those days.
A young woman who worked there would call and tell Marvin when Virginia—unaware of that arrangement—came into the parlor.
He’d go to the parlor and they’d talk before he returned to work.
Marvin found Virginia easy to talk to and friendly. She said Marvin was tall and handsome.
“I was 19 years old and I was afraid I’d be an Old Maid,” she said, smiling. “We talked on the phone every day. I think we even wrote letters.”
Marvin lived at Bader’s and had to be there to answer the phone, but Virginia would drive into town to visit him.
On their first date, they went to a movie at the Empress Theater in Fremont. He bought her caramel popcorn.
“I didn’t like caramel popcorn, but I never told him so I took it home and threw it away,” she said.
He later was upset, because caramel popcorn is his favorite.
All popcorn aside, they started talking about marriage. Marvin’s dad thought he was too young to get married.
So Marvin waited until he was 21 years old.
“We got married two days later,” he said.
They married on Nov. 9, 1944.
He’d graduate from Central Seminary in 1947. He served as a Lutheran pastor in Missouri Valley and later Webster City, Iowa; North Platte, Nebraska; and Newton, Iowa.
While serving as a full-time pastor at Newton, Marvin went to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and earned a degree in psychology. After he graduated, he worked for a psychiatrist in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and filled in for Sunday services whenever a pastor was gone.
Marvin worked as a psychologist. He did a lot of marriage counseling, which he said was often was matter of education.
“Every person is responsible for their own thoughts, words and behavior and they are the only ones who can make themselves the person they want to be,” he said.
He said the expression, “You make me so angry,” is an impossible one.
One person can’t make another feel a certain way.
“That’s a decision of their own,” he said, adding, “If they (married couples) learned that, they would make good headway.”
Besides counseling, Marvin did testing for the court system and for the Social Security Administration.
He liked working with people and helping them.
In 1986, he retired and the couple moved to Fremont. He later helped start Peace Lutheran Church and served as its minister for five years.
The Suhrs would have four sons, Paul, Gene, Douglas and Joel; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joel died a little more a year ago. Midland University, where he graduated, offers a scholarship in his name.
Looking back, Virginia thinks the best times of their lives were when their sons where young.
“There was a lot of commotion, a lot of wrestling and they played a lot of softball,” she said. “So we attended a lot of ball games.”
The Suhrs enjoy time with their sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and said they have wonderful daughters-in-law.
They’re looking forward to Christmas. They and their children celebrate for a couple of days. Family members come up with a theme and plan games and contests around it.
In the meantime, the Suhrs go to appointments.
And they exercise—something they believe may have contributed to their longevity.
For the last 15 or 20 years, they’ve exercised every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, she said.
“I never expected to live this long,” Marvin said. “I feel fortunate.”
They moved to Nye Square in 2011.
“We’ve made many wonderful friends here,” she said.
“Wherever we’ve lived,” he added, “we’ve always have friends.”