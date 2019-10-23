June Hansen may be the ultimate hobbyist.
“I’m a hobby freak,” said the Fremont woman. “Ever since I was a little, I liked to make things.”
And that desire to create never waned.
“Whenever I saw something I thought was really neat to make, I wasn’t satisfied until I found a book or some kind of instruction to learn how to do it.”
And at 85 years young, Hansen has made lots of things.
Paintings, baskets, porcelain dolls, quilts and musical instruments are just a few of her created works. Hansen’s artistry can more than fill a table at the Fremont Friendship Center.
Born in 1934 in Hawk Springs, Wyoming, Hansen was a farmer’s daughter during the economically harsh times of the Great Depression. Her family left Wyoming for northeast Nebraska and she grew up in Bloomfield.
Hansen’s mother was a seamstress and quilter, who also crocheted.
“She taught me those things,” Hansen said. “I loved doing it and I’ve never stopped.”
Hansen was young when she began making dolls from fabric.
She’d later spend 20 years in Blair. She’d teach elementary school in Alma, Oakland and Wahoo. She and her husband, Keith, became parents of Bradley, Carter and Julia.
When her children were older, she began getting into hobbies.
Hansen’s hobbies can be divided into decades.
In the 1980s, she started painting, using oil, acrylic or watercolor paints.
“Anything that stood still, I painted,” she said. “There’s something about the odor of oil paints. I love it. It makes me want to paint and create.”
Hansen painted portraits. She also painted a scene of a wooded area that still produces a childhood memory.
“We used to go to a creek in the country. The mothers would bring all their kids and we’d get in this creek and cool off,” she said.
In the winter, the scene changed to snow, ice and stark trees.
Years later, she made a painting of that snowy scene which she gave to her mother. After her mom died, she brought the painting to her own home.
Then Hansen saw painting on china.
She read books, bought supplies and talked her husband into buying her a kiln. The china, she said, had to be painted and fired in the kiln three times.
She later taught china painting at a hobby shop that Norma Stone owned in Blair.
The Hansens retired in 1991 and moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas.
There, she saw handmade baskets.
“I need to find out how to make these baskets,” she said.
She met basket maker Martha Lou Featherston, who lived near Centerton, Arkansas, and wove baskets out of different fibers and feathers.
That inspired Hansen.
“Anything I could shape out of a reed, I would make into a basket,” Hansen said.
Hansen’s made large and tiny baskets. She’s made a basket that’s become the base of a lamp and another that’s a pitcher.
And there’s the grocery cart basket on wheels that can be filled with craft supplies and pulled wherever a hobbyist wants to go.
She made cloth baskets from narrow strips of fabric wrapped around clothesline rope and stitched together.
Then she saw porcelain dolls.
Hansen had to sell the kiln when she and her husband moved to Arkansas and missed china painting.
So when she saw that a woman in Lowell, Arkansas, was teaching how to make porcelain dolls, Hansen signed up.
Liquid porcelain is poured into molds. Then begins a process of scrubbing, firing and painting. Hansen painted the dolls and made their clothes.
“It was similar to china painting,” she said.
She made a porcelain wedding doll for her daughter. Photos of Hansen’s dolls can be seen in an album along with pictures of her other artwork.
Hansen’s hobbies changed again when she and Keith moved to Crossville, Tennessee.
“I didn’t have porcelain doll friends. I didn’t have china painting friends,” she said.
Then she saw a bead shop.
“I went in and I liked the people who were there and I thought, ‘I can do that,’” she said.
So Hansen made rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings out of beads. She made Christmas ornaments with beads. She put beads on clothing. She did bead weaving using a loom.
Hansen notes how making friends and works of art coincide.
“I guess I made friends by finding out what other people liked to make,” she said.
Her creations would include musical instruments made from gourds.
She made a thumb piano, which can be tuned like a big piano. With beaded macramé, she made another instrument, called a shaker.
In 2006, the Hansens returned to Bella Vista, Arkansas, because her husband was ill. He’d battle cancer for eight years before his death.
But while in Bella Vista, Hansen found a new quilt shop close to her home.
One day, she talked to a woman at the shop. The woman offered to teach her how to quilt.
So Hansen started making bed quilts. The first year, her goal was to make one for each of her children and grandchildren.
She made 10 quilts that first year. Her husband enjoyed sitting and watching her make the quilts.
Hansen still quilts today. She makes Quilts of Valor for veterans and different groups. Now, she’s making a Quilt of Valor for each of the 17 members of her family who have served in the military.
“I’m moving right along,” she said.
She’s also made a gemstone quilt, which she’s donating as a fundraiser during the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s Christmas Craft Show. The colorful quilt, that features the birthstones of each month, took her a year to make.
Hansen enjoys teaching her hobbies to her children and grandchildren. She now has seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
She sees the benefits of having hobbies.
“It keeps me young,” she said. “It keeps me going. I meet neat people. It’s very fulfilling to me. I’m never lonesome. I always have my fabric or my reeds or my beads and I can pick them up and pretty soon I’m feeling happy again.
“I always have something to look forward to — making a new basket or finishing a quilt or learning a new craft.”
Now, Hansen said she’s met a woman who makes the most beautiful tatting she’s ever seen.
Tatting is the intricate-looking lace on the edges of pillowcases and handkerchiefs. And the woman has agreed to teach her the art of tatting.
“That’s been on my bucket list,” Hansen said. “That’s one thing I have not tried.”