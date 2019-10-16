Duane Krause was about 9 years old when his parents bought an old-fashioned box camera.
“That fascinated me and I would borrow it and take pictures,” he said. “You had to mail the film away and have it developed and they would send you the prints.”
Today, the 81-year-old Fremont man still takes photos.
But he uses an iPhone. There’s no film. He can see the photos shortly after snapping them and posts them on a Facebook page called: “You Know You Grew Up in Fremont Nebraska When...”
Thus far, Krause said about 90 percent of the photos he’s submitted are posted on the page – pictures that capture a variety of Fremont scenes.
“I’ve got about 6,000 pictures on my computer and I have made five photo books as gifts for friends and relatives,” he added.
Krause’s photography has evolved from the days when he first used a film camera years ago. Back then, he even got a part-time job stocking grocery store shelves to pay for the film and to have it developed and prints made.
When he was in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1957-59, he bought a Canon camera.
Krause then went to college and medical school and didn’t have time for photography.
He became a doctor, specializing in radiology and came to Fremont in 1973. He points out that radiology involves images.
“For some reason, I liked problem-solving and imaging so radiology was a natural for me to be in. I enjoyed it very much,” he said.
He was involved in painting through the Fremont Area Art Association – yet another form of the visual arts.
As time passed, Krause accumulated all types of cameras.
Then digital cameras and the iPhone came out.
“All of a sudden, all of my cameras were worthless; I couldn’t get a dime for any one of them, because we were getting away from film,” he said.
So for the last 10 or 12 years, he’s captured scenes with an iPhone.
“It’s got a beautiful camera in it and there’s a brand new iPhone that’s come out that even has a better camera – and I’m looking at it,” he said.
His current phone fits in his back pocket and when he sees a lovely scene, he takes a photo.
He learned to look for such scenes years ago after spending a day with a professional photographer.
You have free articles remaining.
“You don’t have to get on an airplane and fly 1,000 miles to get good pictures,” the photographer told Krause. “You can find them in your own neighborhood and your own hometown if you just walk around and look.”
So Krause began driving and walking around Fremont, taking photos of homes and business and other scenes.
He found the “You Know You Grew Up in Fremont Nebraska When...” Facebook page and began contributing his photos about six or seven years ago.
Photos on this page must pertain to Fremont. Page administrators review submissions and decide if a photo will be posted. As of now, the page has more than 7,700 members.
Krause said the page is especially popular with former Fremonters.
He likes the site, too.
“I like photography and I really love living in Fremont and it was just a natural to go on a site where they publish Fremont pictures,” he said.
Krause began getting favorable reviews for his photos on the Facebook page – especially from people who used to live in Fremont.
The photos seem to bring back memories for them, he said.
When taking photos, Krause strives to get the most artistic view. He looks for scenes with good-looking skies. He especially enjoys taking photos of homes and street scenes.
He doesn’t identify the home address or people living in the house for photos he submits.
“Any picture I take of a house, I try to give a copy of that picture to the person who lives there. Sometimes, I just put it in an envelope with my name on it and drop it in their mailbox. Sometimes, I ring the doorbell,” he said.
One of his favorite photos came from a snowy roadway entrance and includes six deer.
“We had a beautiful snowfall and the trees were all frosted and so I went for a drive to find some good scenes and I drove up to these deer. I got out of the car and they just stood and looked at me, so I took this picture,” he said.
The photo even includes a deer crossing sign in the distance – and to the side of the animals is a 15-mph speed limit sign.
Krause’s favorite street scene photo is of a building at Fourth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.
“I probably drove by this building multiple times without paying any attention,” he said. “But one day, walking past the building – all of a sudden – I thought, ‘My goodness that’s an artistic-appearing building.’”
Krause plans to keep taking photos.
“I plan on getting the newest iPhone with what is supposed to be a great camera,” he said. “And that will be in the near future.”