Private First Class Robert Patton was in a foxhole when an artillery shell exploded behind him.
Shrapnel from the shell hit his right wrist.
He didn’t notice the wound at first on that morning in November 1944, until he saw blood dripping from his fingers. A fellow squad member in the 28th infantry division would bandage him up.
At the time, the men were in Germany’s Forest, the site of a series of fierce battles that extended from September to December 1944.
Decades later, Patton relaxes in his Fremont home hundreds of miles away from where the war claimed so many lives. He is 95 years old and looks forward to working on a model railroad he began building in his basement long ago.
From farm boy to soldier to jet engine mechanic, Patton has traveled to many places. These days, he takes life pretty easy and notes that he likes living in Fremont.
Patton, who was born in a small Ohio town in 1924, said he’s a fifth cousin to Gen. George S. Patton. But the local man is more likely to talk about President Harry Truman than the military general.
He got to see Truman, albeit from a distance, in Florida years ago.
Robert Patton was one of eight children and recalls the years of the Great Depression as being very hard. His family moved around a lot and for a long time, he went to a different school about every year.
When he was still grade-school age, he lived with his grandfather and worked on the farm. Patton milked a cow twice a day, gathered eggs from the chickens and had to clean out a stable.
He learned to work hard early in life.
Just 17 years old when he graduated from high school, Patton registered for the draft. He went into the U.S. Army in 1943 and was on his way to France and Germany by 1944. He wasn’t involved in the D-Day invasion in June that year.
“D-Day was already done when I got there,” he said.
But he was in Germany. The snow and cold hadn’t yet hit when Patton was wounded. He remembers that time well.
“The Germans were shelling the dickens out of us,” he said.
Another man in the foxhole with Patton was hit in the knee by shrapnel. He and Patton ended up at an aid station.
From there, Patton went to a field hospital in Belgium, where the shrapnel — which had entered a joint — was removed. The injury left him unable to fire a gun or even rotate his arm. He’d end up in a cast from his wrist to halfway up his upper arm.
He was sent to a hospital in Paris and then flown to one in England. He’d spend the winter in England.
“They had to be sure it was knit together (before they sent him back into action),” he said.
Patton said he returned to the 28th infantry division. By then, they were involved in occupation duty.
Then came the end of the war in Germany.
He returned to the United States for a 30-day furlough, then was sent to Mississippi. He thought he might have to go to Japan, where the war continued until after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
He got out of the military in 1944. He was 19 years old.
Patton returned home to Ohio and worked with his father in the family business of repairing homes. He then went to California with the idea of going back to school with the G.I. Bill, but said it covered very little.
By now, the U.S. Air Force was a separate branch of the service, said Patton, adding that he would graduate from an airplane engine school in Illinois.
He went to March Air Force Base in California, where he was a jet airplane engine mechanic.
“I spent nine years doing that, then I retrained in electronics,” he said.
He spent 18 months at Goose Bay, Labrador, in Canada, before going to Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha. He worked at a radio station at Elk City until he retired in 1965.
About a year later, he took courses in computer programming and accounting.
He’d respond to an ad by Sperry Univac computers and I worked on systems at Offutt for nine years.
“Then I retired again,” he said.
That’s when he started building a model railroad in his basement.
“It’s a continuing project,” he said. “You hope you never get it done.”
Looking back on his life, he recalls the hard years of the Great Depression, his time during the war and — later — the time he later saw President Truman.
At that time, he was a mechanic and part of an Air Force squadron that had an aerobatic team. The team went to Eglin Air Force Base in western Florida, where pilots flew their planes in different formations for an aerial show.
He saw Truman there.
Patton liked the president and said he felt sorry for Truman, because the American leader didn’t know about all the deals his predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt had made before his death.
“He didn’t know squat about them and now, all of a sudden, he’s got this thing dumped in his lap,” Patton said. “He had a heck of a job to do and he did it, quietly.”
History records that Truman had been vice president for just 82 days before Roosevelt’s death.
“I think he did a fantastic job under the circumstances,” Patton said.
Patton only saw Truman from a distance during the aerial show, but the memory has remained with the local man all these years.
“He was low key, but he got the job done,” Patton said of Truman.
In a way, that kind of sounds like Patton, who plans to keep living in his house and working on his model railroad.
What’s the secret to living to be 95 years old?
“Darned if I know,” he said, smiling.