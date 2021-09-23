Seniors and their families invited to Memory Lane Cafe

Memory Lane Café will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and free root beer floats or banana splits, are invited.
Memory Lane Café is open every second and fourth Sunday of the month.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today