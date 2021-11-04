 Skip to main content
Seniors invited to Memory Lane Café on Sunday

  • Updated
Memory Lane Café will be open from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, inside the Lighthouse at 84 W. Sixth St. in Fremont.

The café will have live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, food and drinks.

Memory Lane Café is free to all seniors, their families and caregivers.

