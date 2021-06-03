 Skip to main content
Seniors invited to participate in the Nebraska Senior Games
Seniors invited to participate in the Nebraska Senior Games

Local News

The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games.

The games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled for Aug. 5-8 in Kearney. Events include: Bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K, and 40K Cycling, Golf, 5K and 10K Run, Horseshoes, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, Badminton, Free Throw & Hot Shot Basketball, Pickleball, Disc Golf, and Cornhole.

The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. This is a qualifying year for nationals that will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10-23, 2022. The registration deadline is Monday, July 19.

Call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games website at: www.nebraskaseniorgames.com.

