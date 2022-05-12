 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ServeNebraska accepting award nominations

ServeNebraska is accepting nominations for the eighth annual Step Forward Awards.

The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in Nebraska in an effort to celebrate those who give their time and services in service to the community. Award recipients will be selected by the governor and honored at the 2022 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall.

Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations must be submitted by July 1.

Nomination categories include Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, and Lifetime Achievement.

For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov/nominate.

