Thursday night proved harrowing for an area family and rescue personnel.
Reports over a police scanner indicated that Black Hawk helicopters were used to help save seven rescue personnel in two boats that capsized Thursday night on the Elkhorn River. The rescue personnel had been in the water for about an hour.
The two boats that capsized were attempting to make a water rescue of five people in a house near County Road 28 and U Boulevard south of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington.
The personnel were flown to Fremont Municipal Airport, where rescue vehicles took them to Methodist Fremont Health.
Fremont Police assisted in blocking traffic from the airport to the hospital.
In the meantime, the family was said to be shining a strobe light out one of the windows in the house.
Scanner traffic indicated that a family refused rescue from a Black Hawk helicopter. It is unclear at this time if it was the family in the house near County Road 28 and U Boulevard.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, officials closed the Platte River Bridge on U.S. Highway 77.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Department also reported that at 8 a.m., a voluntary evacuation of the village of Inglewood is underway. The designated shelter is at the First Lutheran Church at Military and Johnson Road in Fremont.
No other confirmed information is available at this time. The Tribune continues to monitor the situation and will provide data as it is received from first responders.