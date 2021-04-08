Several bills introduced by Walz move forward in legislature

As the Nebraska Legislature nears its 60th day in session this year, Sen. Lynne Walz has several bills moving forward.

Walz’s priority bill this year is Legislature Bill 542, which authorizes the Department of Transportation to use highway bonds to fund highway projects.

The bonds, which would not exceed $450 million during the next six years, would be paid back fully by 2040, Walz said. The bill’s focus is to speed construction of the state’s expressway system, which she said was promised back in 1988.

“That’s a long time ago,” she said. “We’d like to see that expressway finished, especially people in my district who live in the Fremont to North Bend area, as that’s a very, very, very unsafe highway.”

With the highway’s high number traffic, Walz said it’s important for the people in her district to have the project finished.

“By giving the Department of Transportation the option to use bonds, our infrastructure, I think, and many of us feel, that it allows our infrastructure, our highway system to be brought into this century,” she said. “And it just ensures that we’re going to be able to provide safety, accessibility and efficiency for our citizens when it comes to using our highway.”