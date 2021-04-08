Several bills introduced by Walz move forward in legislature

As the Nebraska Legislature nears its 60th day in session this year, Sen. Lynne Walz has several bills moving forward.
Walz’s priority bill this year is Legislature Bill 542, which authorizes the Department of Transportation to use highway bonds to fund highway projects.
The bonds, which would not exceed $450 million during the next six years, would be paid back fully by 2040, Walz said. The bill’s focus is to speed construction of the state’s expressway system, which she said was promised back in 1988.
“That’s a long time ago,” she said. “We’d like to see that expressway finished, especially people in my district who live in the Fremont to North Bend area, as that’s a very, very, very unsafe highway.”
With the highway’s high number traffic, Walz said it’s important for the people in her district to have the project finished.
“By giving the Department of Transportation the option to use bonds, our infrastructure, I think, and many of us feel, that it allows our infrastructure, our highway system to be brought into this century,” she said. “And it just ensures that we’re going to be able to provide safety, accessibility and efficiency for our citizens when it comes to using our highway.”
LB 542 is currently on general file with the Revenue Committee, which added an amendment on March 31 stating that at least 75% of the proceeds from the bonds must be used for construction of the expressway.
During the bill’s hearing, Mayor Joey Spellerberg spoke in favor of it moving forward, as well as Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, Wahoo Mayor Gerald Johnson, Columbus Mayor James Bulkley and Sen. Mike Moser.
Walz said she’s exploring the possibility of an additional amendment with other senators.
“What we’re discussing right now is different pots, where we can find funding to fund the bonds, as well as the amount of bonding options,” she said. “So it’s just discussions right now.”
Additionally, Walz has several bills involving education moving forward, including LB 529, which she said was one of the most important ones introduced this session.
LB 529, which is on select file, involves how lottery funds are used for education and would provide funding to areas like Nebraska Education Improvement Fund and Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund, which provides thousands of scholarships annually.
“That program is set to sunset June 1, so it’s a bill that we really need to get across the finish line,” she said. “It’s very, very important that we are able to pass 529.”
Along with scholarships, Walz said affected areas also include behavioral training, career mentoring, excellence in teaching opportunities and expanding learning opportunities.
“We included mental health training for schools and distance education incentives which are really important right now, especially after what we’ve gone through with COVID,” she said.
Another education bill, LB 323, aims to make changes to the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The bill corrects any unforeseen factors and ensures that school districts receive the funding that they were always slated to get,” she said. “TEEOSA doesn’t take into account that we may have a pandemic, so it really just is a bill to keep our schools whole.”
Walz said LB 323 accounts for virtual summer school, as well as transportation, which includes more than just driving children to and from schools or activities.
“During the pandemic, we saw that the transportation costs that occurred after the in-person learning ended were really to deliver meals and educational supplies,” she said. “So we continued to use our transportation system, just in a different way.”
Another large bill introduced by Walz is LB 539, which limits the length of trains to 8,500 feet. The bill has been referred to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
Walz said she remembers more than one “frustrating” incident in the last couple of weeks in which three major Fremont railroad crossings were blocked at the same time.
“It’s just important to make sure that our first responders are not waiting a half-an-hour or an hour to get to somebody who needs help and there’s no way around the train because it’s blocking multiple crossings at once,” she said. “So that is a bill that I’m pretty passionate about, and I think it’s one of the biggest issues in our district.”
While the Legislature usually has half of its days in hearings and the other half on the floor, Walz said this session had about 30 days of full-day hearings due to the pandemic.
“It was really kind of tough because you were in a hearing all day, which didn’t allow you time to actually go out and talk to other senators about bills, ask questions,” she said. “So that’s made it kind of difficult.”
But with the Legislature being in its second full week of debate, Walz said she’s happy with how the session has been going so far.
“We haven’t really had very many controversial bills up on the floor yet, but I think so far, senators are working well together and are very collegial on the floor,” she said. “So that’s been a really good thing to have happen.”