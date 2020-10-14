Several DCHS items removed from agenda during City Council meeting

During the meeting, Legband said he introduced the motion to table the items under the “advice of our attorney.”

Yerger objected to the motion, noting that he didn’t have the opportunity to raise discussion or handle the motions individually as the author of them.

“I had no opportunity to raise discussion on those items or handle them on my own,” he said. “They were my items and not [Legband’s] to continue in bulk as we did with regard to the establishment of the agenda.”

City Attorney Travis Jacott said a motion to table items falls under privileged motions under city code.

“There isn’t a debate to table an item,” he said.

