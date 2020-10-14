Several DCHS items removed from agenda during City Council meeting

Several items pertaining to an investigation into the Dodge County Humane Society’s compliance with its contract with the City of Fremont were tabled indefinitely during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Five items, two of which were carried over from the Sept. 30 City Council meeting, were tabled following a motion introduced by Councilmember Mark Legband and seconded by Councilmember Michael Kuhns at the beginning of the meeting.
The motion passed on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus all voting in opposition. All five items tabled during Tuesday’s meeting were added to the agenda by Yerger.
The items related to the investigation into potential DCHS contract violations included several new motions:
- One motion sought to clarify the council’s prior action to draft a proposal to the Dodge County Humane Society for possible action. In his motion, Yerger requested council to “definitively request that legal counsel focus on the breach of contract ‘for cause’ language in the Animal Control Contract with DCHS and the numerous findings of non-compliance and draft the requisite documentation necessary for serving a legal termination notice to the DCHS regarding its [contract] with the city.”
- Yerger’s second motion under new business would have required any outstanding documents requested by the Animal Control—Citizens Advisory Board to be received into the public record.
- Yerger’s final motion under new business, if passed, would have required an update and status report from the city attorney regarding progress on the DCHS contract violation investigation.
During the meeting, Legband said he introduced the motion to table the items under the “advice of our attorney.”
Yerger objected to the motion, noting that he didn’t have the opportunity to raise discussion or handle the motions individually as the author of them.
“I had no opportunity to raise discussion on those items or handle them on my own,” he said. “They were my items and not [Legband’s] to continue in bulk as we did with regard to the establishment of the agenda.”
City Attorney Travis Jacott said a motion to table items falls under privileged motions under city code.
“There isn’t a debate to table an item,” he said.
