Several foxes spotted in west Fremont front yards

For two days, Duane Krause had two foxes play-fighting in the front lawn of his west Fremont home.

“They looked very vicious out there, but then they would stop and roll around and play,” he said.

Although fox sightings aren’t common within city limits, they can still show up from time to time, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Foxes can be observed year round,” he said. “I receive the most calls about foxes during the pup-rearing season (spring and early summer) because the adults are searching for food for the pups, and pups are visible when they start to leave the den.”

The red fox, found across the state of Nebraska, mostly feeds on rabbits and small rodents. They typically have a home range of 1 to 3 square miles, with the boundaries marked by scent.

Foxes only mate once a year, commonly during the months of January or February. At 8 or 9 weeks old, the pups begin hunting prey with the adult foxes.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, foxes usually avoid people, but are lured while scavenging for food. They are not dangerous to humans unless rabid, captured or handled.