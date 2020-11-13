 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sewer main construction to begin Monday
View Comments

Sewer main construction to begin Monday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
City Alert

The sewer main on North Pierce Street is failing and is scheduled to be repaired. North Pierce Street will be closed to through traffic from Military to Linden avenues starting on Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The sewer main construction will be between 10th and 11th streets on North Pierce Street. Residents along North Pierce Street will have access from Military or Linden depending on where they live on the street.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News