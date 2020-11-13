Sewer main construction to begin Monday

The sewer main on North Pierce Street is failing and is scheduled to be repaired. North Pierce Street will be closed to through traffic from Military to Linden avenues starting on Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The sewer main construction will be between 10th and 11th streets on North Pierce Street. Residents along North Pierce Street will have access from Military or Linden depending on where they live on the street.
