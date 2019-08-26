Traffic along Military Avenue may experience minor delays this week as the Fremont Department of Utilities performs its annual inspection and maintenance of sewer lines.
The two-part project, which will install liners on a corroded sewer main, will take three to four weeks to complete, said Keith Kontor, superintendent of the Fremont Wastewater Treatment plant.
The first part of the project involves contractors cleaning and inspecting the sewer line on Military Avenue, which will be completed around Friday.
“They’ll have to close the center lane to do the camering of all the sewer taps, and then they’ll have another crew come in and install the liner,” he said.
Kontor said the crew will go a stretch at a time from manhole to manhole moving east. When the project ends at Lincoln Avenue, half of the streets will most likely have to close, he said.
Kontor said installing the sewer lining eliminates having to tear up the street and replacing the pipe itself.
“If we did that, that would take months to complete,” he said. “Whereas this job’s going to be a three- or four-week job.”