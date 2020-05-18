Shalimar Gardens employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
“The associate in question, she did call and notify her supervisor that she had received the test results back and that they in fact were positive,” Executive Director Beth Fickenscher said. “And then we did receive confirmation from the lab as well that they were positive.”
This is the first confirmed case at the assisted living facility, located at 749 E. 29th St. All residents are in self-quarantine for two weeks as a result.
Fickenscher said the employee reported for work in the dining department in the morning last Monday, May 11. She was only at work for about an hour before she started to feel light-headed and dizzy and was in minimal contact with others, she said.
“Erring on the side of caution in this, her supervisor opted just to have her clock out and go home for the day, try to rest and then hopefully would feel better,” she said. “And her supervisor contacted her later that day, the associate reported feeling fine, that she would report for work the next morning. Then later in the evening is when she started to really not feel well.”
All employees at Shalimar have their temperature taken as soon as they walk in the door, Fickenscher said. She said the employee’s temperature was average at both the beginning and end of her shift.
“And our policy, in addition to the screening when they come in with the temperatures and the questionnaire as far as coughs, sore throat, any of the common symptoms, they are immediately masked,” Fickenscher said. “So she had a mask and gloves on while she was in the building as well.”
Shalimar is working with and receiving recommendations from the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program, the Three Rivers Public Health Department and its home office’s Pandemic Planning Committee.
“Even before all of this, our residents’ and our associates’ health and safety has always been our top priority,” Fickenscher said. “This hasn’t changed anything. It’s just made it look a little bit different for us right now.”
Fickenscher said an internal contact investigation has been made for anyone who might have come in contact with the employee. She said the senior living facility has also increased the usage of personal protective equipment.
“They are always wearing the masks, but for certain areas, additional PPE has been incorporated,” Fickenscher said. “We have no other cases, no other cause for alarm whatsoever; it is purely from a standpoint of just really trying to control the situation and decrease the possibility of any kind of spread.”
Heritage Communities’ director of healthcare is also working with a third-party provider to obtain testing for certain individuals, Fickenscher said.
Although the current situation has a lot that’s unknown, Fickenscher said she was extremely confident in the steps that are being taken and commended the Shalimar staff for following guidelines to keep its residents safe.
“People are happy here, they really are. It’s just a different normal for the time being,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s a short period of time and we’ll get back to normal as soon as we possibly can, as soon as it’s safe for everybody.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.