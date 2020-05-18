Shalimar Gardens employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

“The associate in question, she did call and notify her supervisor that she had received the test results back and that they in fact were positive,” Executive Director Beth Fickenscher said. “And then we did receive confirmation from the lab as well that they were positive.”

This is the first confirmed case at the assisted living facility, located at 749 E. 29th St. All residents are in self-quarantine for two weeks as a result.

Fickenscher said the employee reported for work in the dining department in the morning last Monday, May 11. She was only at work for about an hour before she started to feel light-headed and dizzy and was in minimal contact with others, she said.

“Erring on the side of caution in this, her supervisor opted just to have her clock out and go home for the day, try to rest and then hopefully would feel better,” she said. “And her supervisor contacted her later that day, the associate reported feeling fine, that she would report for work the next morning. Then later in the evening is when she started to really not feel well.”