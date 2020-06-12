Shalimar Gardens plans parade for residents
  • Updated
FRE Shalimar residents waving.jpg

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont will be having assisted living family parades at 4 p.m. June 18 (for first-floor residents) and 4 p.m. June 25 (for second-floor residents). 

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont will be having an assisted living drive by family parade on 29th Street.

Everyone is welcome to make signs, decorate their car or just drive by, honk and wave at the residents.

A parade for residents residing on the first floor will begin at 4 p.m. June 18. A parade for second-floor residents will begin at 4 p.m. June 25.

Residents will be sitting on the sidewalk six feet apart.

