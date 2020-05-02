Shalimar residents treated to family parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Because he was wearing a mask, you couldn’t see the smile on Gilbert Faltin’s face.

But you could see the smile in his eyes.

Faltin was among 16 residents of The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens Memory Support Center treated to a Family Parade late Thursday afternoon.

Residents sat in chairs while family members and friends drove by in cars and trucks, decked out with signs and balloons. Vehicle passengers waved streamers. One blew shiny soap bubbles toward the spectators, who smiled and waved.

More than one child hollered “Hi Grandma!” as the parade of colorful vehicles passed by.

This was the first time for the Family Parade at Shalimar, said Cynthia Swanda, a licensed practical nurse, and Memory Support director.

The coronavirus has kept families from visiting loved ones in care facilities and Swanda said the event was designed to let family members and residents see each other.

Swanda estimated about 35 vehicles took part in the parade.