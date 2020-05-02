Shalimar residents treated to family parade

Because he was wearing a mask, you couldn’t see the smile on Gilbert Faltin’s face.
But you could see the smile in his eyes.
Faltin was among 16 residents of The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens Memory Support Center treated to a Family Parade late Thursday afternoon.
Residents sat in chairs while family members and friends drove by in cars and trucks, decked out with signs and balloons. Vehicle passengers waved streamers. One blew shiny soap bubbles toward the spectators, who smiled and waved.
More than one child hollered “Hi Grandma!” as the parade of colorful vehicles passed by.
This was the first time for the Family Parade at Shalimar, said Cynthia Swanda, a licensed practical nurse, and Memory Support director.
The coronavirus has kept families from visiting loved ones in care facilities and Swanda said the event was designed to let family members and residents see each other.
Swanda estimated about 35 vehicles took part in the parade.
“It’s been a little while since we’ve been able to see our families,” Swanda said of the residents. “It gave them a chance to have some fun. It’s been a stressful time for everybody, residents included.”
Swanda enjoyed seeing smiles on the residents’ faces.
“They were fantastic,” Swanda said.
Faltin said folks who came to see him via the parade included his wife and other family members. Friends, who came, included neighbors and people from his church.
“It was a surprise to see that many,” Faltin said. “I didn’t think we’d have that many.”
He noted Swanda’s efforts in organizing the event.
“You worked on the telephone pretty hard, didn’t you?” he asked Swanda.
“I did,” she said.
Faltin appreciates the effort.
“It made me feel good that I have that many friends,” Faltin said. “Some of them went through twice.”
What will Swanda do next?
“We’ll have to come up with fun,” she said in a light-hearted tone. “Now, I’ve got to out-do this one.”
