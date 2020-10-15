Share pictures of your kids in their Halloween costumes

The Fremont Tribune wants to see pictures of Fremont area kids in their Halloween costumes.

The pictures will be featured in the Oct. 29 edition of the Fremont Tribune.

To participate, email a photo (.jpg format) of your child(ren) wearing their Halloween costume to newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Please include the following information with each photo: Child’s name, age, parents’ names and city of residence. The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. Oct. 23.

Photos also may be dropped off at the Tribune’s office at 135 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont.

