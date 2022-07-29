Sharing memoires at Nye Legacy's Country Fair

Kathy Timm remembers when she canned 50 quarts of tomatoes.

She’d take some of her canned produce along with flowers and artwork to county fairs.

Timm said she and her late husband, Paul, even went to Colorado to get peaches, which she’d can and sell at a far.

“Everybody bought them, because they were so sweet,” she said.

That happened many years ago.

But on Wednesday, Timm and other Nye Legacy residents had a chance to relive these and other memories at a Country Fair.

Nye Legacy has hosted its own fair for about six years, although one didn’t take place in 2020 during the pandemic, said Jill Stober, life enrichment director.

During the afternoon event, residents could display quilts, photos, items they’d made and other memorabilia.

“Anything you would see at a fair,” said Jessica Lewis, clinical liaison.

Staffers brought items such as their garden vegetables and homemade bread, jams and jellies. Richard Roeder (Rader Photography) played the piano. Tim Jarovsky of Lincoln played the saxophone outside.

Residents and staff could hold kittens, ducks or even a rabbit. At least a couple staffers brought dogs.

And if they weren’t busy looking at items or petting an animal, residents and staff could munch on popcorn, cotton candy or a corndog. They could enjoy a snow cone or some orange, marshmallow Circus Peanuts.

A panel of residents served as judges for a salsa contest. Residents’ wheelchairs were decorated for a parade around the facility.

Stober said people from every department helped with the event, designed to add enjoyment and meaning to residents’ lives.

“The last few years have been challenging with COVID restrictions,” Stober said. “This is helps spark their wonderful memories of years past.”

With a bright green lei around her neck and a temporary tattoo of a pink carnation on her hand, Sharon Agress, 85, talked about the event while she waited to serve as a salsa contest judge.

“It’s something different to do than our daily routines,” Agress said. “I just feel that our staff here puts a lot of effort into making this really interesting.”

As for the displays, Agress said she likes to look at things people have grown or made.

Timm, 90, displayed a replica she made of the classic painting called “Found.”

The artwork features the scene of a rough-coated collie with its head tilted back as it howls for an unseen shepherd after finding a lost lamb in the snow.

Some have attributed the original piece to artist Walter Hunt and others to painter Albert (or Albrecht) Schenck.

Timm said it took two days for her to paint a copy of the picture in a class.

“It was my husband’s favorite,” she said of the artwork. “Wherever we moved, he had to take that picture along.”

Fair-goers at Nye Legacy chatted with staffers and volunteers during the event.

At one point, several residents sat in wheelchairs outside in the sunshine as they listened to Jarovsky play a wide range of tunes, including “Blue Skies” and “Roll Out the Barrel.” He played George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” from the movie, “Mary Poppins.”

Altogether, it was an opportunity for residents to make new memories of a fair, while recalling those of days gone by.