Shelter team takes part in training

The call came at 1:38 a.m.
It was March 15, 2019, and the Fremont area was being affected by flooding.
Evacuations had been ordered and Lon and Carol Bohling were called to open an emergency shelter at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Due to flood-caused road closures, the two church members who live in North Bend, weren’t able to come.
But the pastor, church staff, trained First Lutheran Shelter Team members and volunteers would provide a safe haven for people who had to leave their homes due to the flooding.
Long before evacuees ever came to First Lutheran, church members had been preparing to serve as a Shelter Team.
They’d received American Red Cross training a number of times before the flood and were ready to help those in need.
They’ve continued to train.
And on Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — 20 First Lutheran shelter team members participated in a six-hour First Aid/CPR class.
Another 10 volunteers from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Civil Air Patrol participated as well.
Team members renewed their CPR certification. Participants learned first aid, such as bandaging and applying splints. Their training involved providing initial first aid until those in need are referred for further medical treatment.
Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith and Christy Feala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way, thanked volunteers for serving.
Volunteers were reminded of the importance of their commitment as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was observed, Carol Bohling said.
Shelter team members continue to attend regular educational programs.
They commit to be prepared to serve if evacuations are ordered in the future due to a disaster and if it’s necessary for the church to open as a Red Cross shelter.
First Lutheran served as a Red Cross shelter for 11 days during and after the historic flood of 2019.
It provided shelter for more than 200 people. Evacuees stayed in the church’s mission center.
In a 2019 Tribune story, then-11-year-old Jose Santay told how police had come to his family’s home in Inglewood, asking them to evacuate due to rising water, at about 1:30 a.m. The boy packed his shoes, socks, phone and charger in his book bag.
Inglewood resident Francesca Carreto wondered what was happening when law enforcement knocked on her door and she saw the flashing lights of a patrol car. Carreto was thankful that she and her husband and their children had a place to go.
Evacuees were given something to eat at the shelter. Some went to work later that morning. Since Fremont’s elementary schools were out for spring break, children played in the church’s gym.
First Lutheran also opened as a shelter on two other occasions for less than a day when evacuations were ordered in the area.
Carol Bohling, a retired registered nurse, and her husband, Lon, a retired educator, are Shelter Team leaders. She said the shelter opens under the auspices of the Red Cross when evacuations are ordered in the area.
The team’s purpose is “to serve those in need at a time of crisis in their lives,” she said.
Bohling said it’s rewarding to serve those who need help.
“Your heart just goes out to them,” she said. “Oftentimes, they come and they don’t know where to turn. You get other resources for them, community agencies, you can connect with them.”
During the 2019 flood, evacuee Brenda Raymundo expressed her gratitude.
“I got worried because of the flood,” Raymundo said. “I am thankful, because there is a place where we can be protected.”