Shelter team takes part in training

Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith and Christy Feala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way, thanked volunteers for serving.

Volunteers were reminded of the importance of their commitment as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was observed, Carol Bohling said.

Shelter team members continue to attend regular educational programs.

They commit to be prepared to serve if evacuations are ordered in the future due to a disaster and if it’s necessary for the church to open as a Red Cross shelter.

First Lutheran served as a Red Cross shelter for 11 days during and after the historic flood of 2019.

It provided shelter for more than 200 people. Evacuees stayed in the church’s mission center.

In a 2019 Tribune story, then-11-year-old Jose Santay told how police had come to his family’s home in Inglewood, asking them to evacuate due to rising water, at about 1:30 a.m. The boy packed his shoes, socks, phone and charger in his book bag.

Inglewood resident Francesca Carreto wondered what was happening when law enforcement knocked on her door and she saw the flashing lights of a patrol car. Carreto was thankful that she and her husband and their children had a place to go.