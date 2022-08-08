Sheriff: Accidental drowning at Victory Lake

According to an Aug. 8 press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, an accidental drowning took place this past Friday at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The statement reads, around 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 5, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to Victory Lake located at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, on a report of a male party who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.

Witnesses immediately started CPR on the individual until law enforcement arrived and took over lifesaving measures, the statement continues. Fremont Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the individual to Methodist Fremont Heath where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the press release, the victim was identified as Michael D. Peterson, 59, of Fremont.

This incident is currently under investigation, although no foul play is suspected, the release states.

More information will be reported on as it becomes available.