Sheriff Hespen Gives Letter of Resignation At Board Meeting

Sheriff Steven Hespen gave his formal letter of resignation to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Hespen has been with Dodge County Sheriff’s Department for almost 35 years, and has served as the county’s sheriff for 15 of those years.

“We thank you for your service for all of those years,” said Bob Bendig, board member.

Pat Tawney, board member, expressed his appreciation as well.

“It’s been a pleasure. We’ve worked together for a long time. We have always got along good and we appreciate it. Happy retirement,” Tawney said.

In the letter the board received, Hespen asked to assist with anything the board or department needs while he transitions to retirement.

Hespen also said his official resignation from the department will take place on Jan 28.

“It is important to me that the transition to an interim sheriff is done with minimal disruption to the department, and I will make myself available to assist in this process as needed,” Hespen said.

The board will now form a committee to appoint a representative to fill his seat for his unexpired term.

During the meeting, the board also approved of more than $11,000 to be given to the Nebraska Office on Aging for transportation services, specifically a new driver in the Dodge County/Fremont area.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a special license to be given to ANDGO LLC DBA: The Woodcliff Restaurant to serve alcohol including beer, wine and spirits for a holiday party at the Hazel Keene Lodge YMCA.

Also during the meeting, several public hearings were held regarding conditional use permits, either for the storing of biosolids or for reasons relating to subdivision.

The first and second hearing involved Larry and Brian Pojar located in Pleasant Valley and Ridgley Township, respectively. Both argued that the timeline for obtaining and applying the biosolids is too short seeing how Dodge County requires application by Jan. 1.

A combination of two application periods were approved and given to both. The applications include storing and applying biosolids from now until Jan. 15, 2022 and from there the storing and applying from Aug 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

The application does not include a permit to store or apply the biosolids in-between Jan. 15, 2022 to Aug. 1, 2022.

Public hearings revolved around subdivision and obtaining conditional use permits for existing dwellings.

The first was for the Minarick Family Farms in Union Township, followed by Larry and Cynthia Stollberg in Everett Township, Beverly Thomsen in Everett Township and Calvin and Darlene Siebler in Everett Township. All were approved.

The board also approved a resolution to reopen a partial portion of Jones Street.

