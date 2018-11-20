The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The extra activity will begin on Wednesday and run through Sunday. The public can expect to see extra patrols, a checkpoint, saturation patrols and selective enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.
The checkpoint will be conducted on Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight on Military Avenue, west of Business Park Drive.