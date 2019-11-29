The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to help them Stuff the Cruiser.
All donations of new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear will go to benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Donations can be dropped off at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 428 N. Broad St. in Fremont, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 1-21.
Donations also can be brought to Stuff the Cruiser events on Dec. 7 at the following locations: Dollar General in North Bend, 10 a.m. to noon; Dollar General in Hooper, 1-3 p.m.; Dollar General on East Military Avenue in Fremont, 3:30-5 p.m.