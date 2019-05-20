The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The extra activity begins May 20 and runs through June 2. The public can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints, saturation patrols and selective enforcement throughout the time period.
Three checkpoints will be conducted during this period. The first will be on the evening of May 25, on State Lakes Road at the east entrance to the Fremont Lakes SRA. The other two checkpoints will be conducted on the evening of June 1, one on U.S. Highway 77 in Uehling and the other on Nebraska Highway 79 south of North Bend.