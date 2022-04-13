Sheriff teams up with NHTSA

Drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.

And it's on the rise in Nebraska.

In light of this, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 22.

The two locations for the checkpoints are Military Avenue west of Business Park Drive from 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Nebraska Highway 79 south of U.S. Highway 30 in North Bend from 10 p.m. to midnight.

During the checkpoints, drivers will be asked to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, along with being screened for impaired driving.

Between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had almost doubled. In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive, states information from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

The NDOT Highway Safety Office releases information as a reminder all drivers: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

It doesn’t matter what term drivers use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, or wasted, he or she should not get behind the wheel.

According to a news release, it has been proven that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.

“It doesn’t matter what the day is; marijuana impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Dodge County Sheriff Robert Reynolds. “We are asking our community members to obey the law and to make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The news release also lists "Options to Get Home Safely,” Those who plan to celebrate should have a plan in place and refrain from driving.

Here are a few tips to help prepare for a safe night:

• If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

• If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a driver who has not used marijuana and can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never OK to drive while impaired by any substance.

• Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later.

• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired

