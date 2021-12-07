Sheriffs Dept. Brings Back Charitable Event

For the sixth year, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has kicked off its Stuff The Cruiser event, to help families in the county receive toys and other items for the holidays.

“We are excited to be back and break another record this year,” said Deputy Brie Frank.

The sheriff’s department is taking donations until Dec. 17.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the sheriff’s office, 428 N. Broad St.

Frank, who set up a donation point Saturday at the Dollar General in Hooper talked about the origins of the event, and the man who started it.

“It was Sheriff (Steve) Hepsen’s idea for this event,” Frank said. “He came to me and asked if I wanted to do something over Christmas like a toy drive or donations to help families in Dodge County. The need is there and we are trying to fill that need in a roundabout way. We know that there are some families in the county that don’t think they qualify for something like the Salvation Army. We wanted to show the entire county that we are here.”

The event, unlike other non-profits, does not have any qualifiers like age or status, but has a nomination process for those who seek gifts during the holidays.

Frank said this leads to more people being assisted.

“It’s a wide range of ages,” Frank said. “We try to fill the need that might not be filled by a non-profit.”

One example is a family with one kid who’s 19 years old and the other who’s 20.

“They are not going to get anything anyway from another non-profit and they are not on their own yet and still living with their parents,” she said. “We can assist those kids too, especially if it’s a special needs situation.”

She cited some statistics.

“Last year, we helped over 184 kids get presents for Christmas, and that was probably our biggest year to date,” Frank said. “We are attempting to beat it each year and this year is no different.”

The number of children, according to Frank, also doesn’t have an effect on whether a family receives gifts or not.

“We try to help all families regardless of how many children are present,” she said. “Sometimes they have one child, sometimes more. So far the largest family we served had nine kids, which was a mix of biological and foster children. We gave gifts to all those children ranging from a baby to an 18-year-old.”

Though the main point of the drive is to donate toys for the holidays, the donations for Stuff The Cruiser do not have to be just that.

“We’ll take toys, winter-wear, hats, gloves, games, shoes and much more,” Frank said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to find the right kid for that. So for example if we get a size seven shoe, but we have no nominated child that fits that size then we donate it.”

The sheriff’s office appreciates donations.

“We definitely welcome anything that people want to donate. As long as it’s new and unused, we can generally find a home for it,” Frank said.

On Saturday, Frank alongside a number of other deputies went from North Bend to Hooper and Fremont. All of which took place in the towns’ Dollar General stores.

“So in my first year, we wanted to serve the county,” Frank said. “Fremont has a lot of nonprofits and opportunities but we wanted to serve all of the county. So we started in North Bend at their Dollar General and they were very accommodating. They collect all year for us and even donate themselves. So we like to work with them on this.”

Though this is a countywide donation event, Frank said this one that the sheriff’s department does on its own.

“We partner with a lot of the fire guys and local police departments in many things, but this is just done by us,” Frank said.

Frank expressed gratitude.

“We are thankful that we live in a community that is so giving,” Frank said. “It’s just amazing to see Dodge County give in such a big way and they have never let us down.”

