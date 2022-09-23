Sheriff's office identifies dead man

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deceased male found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.

At this time, the name will be withheld pending next of kin notification. There is no risk to the public as this investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were advised at approximately 2:30 p.m. of a possible deceased party discovered by construction crews. The deputies confirmed the individual was deceased.

During the investigation Highway 275 was shut down at Morningside Road for approximately seven hours. Dodge County was assisted by Fremont Police, Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime lab.