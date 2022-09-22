 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office investigates deceased individual found on highway

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of a deceased person found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.

Deputies were advised at approximately 2:30 p.m. of a possible deceased party discovered by construction crews. The deputies confirmed the individual was deceased.

The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Police and the Douglas County Crime Lab.

Further information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.

The public is asked to please avoid the area.

