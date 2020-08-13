You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office receives grant for special enforcement
View Comments

Sheriff's office receives grant for special enforcement

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols and saturation patrols throughout the Labor Day weekend. The extra patrol will begin on Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 7.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News