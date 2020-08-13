Sheriff's office receives grant for special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols and saturation patrols throughout the Labor Day weekend. The extra patrol will begin on Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 7.
