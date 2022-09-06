Sheriff's office seeking suspect with felony warrant for his arrest

A suspect is still at large after two pursuits involving law enforcement officials, who are seeking help in locating him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Chad Hooker, 46, of Fremont, who has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

At about 1:35 p.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy saw a previously reported stolen vehicle from North Bend near Menard’s in Fremont.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd Street and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but it failed to yield and evaded the deputy, the sheriff’s office reported.

Law enforcement tracked down the vehicle, abandoned in the 200 block of south Birchwood Drive in Fremont.

Hooker fled from the vehicle on foot from officers.

With assistance from Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but Hooker wasn’t located.

At about 9:50 p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of the suspect at the U.S. Highway 30 bypass and North Luther Road. Hooker fled on foot from the vehicle east into a cornfield.

Fremont Police, Valley Police, Douglas and Saunders County sheriff’s offices assisted Dodge County in establishing a perimeter.

Dodge County also requested assistance of Able-1, the Omaha Police helicopter.

After searching the area with K-9s and the Dodge and Saunders County Drone Teams, the suspect wasn’t found.

Hooker, who is known to frequent Fremont and North Bend, is at large at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office at 402-727-2700 or Dodge County Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002. People also can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

Those who provide information are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 and their identity is not required.