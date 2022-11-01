SHIP counselor helps people understand Medicare plans

Mary Loftis is encouraging people in Dodge, Washington and Burt counties to make appointments to get help with Medicare Drug and Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare open enrollment is continuing from now through Dec. 7 and it’s up to individuals on these plans to weigh their options to see if a different plan is needed to give them adequate coverage.

Loftis is a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) counselor for Burt, Dodge and Washington counties.

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has trained counselors like Loftis, who can help people understand their coverage and options.

They offer free, unbiased and confidential counseling in the individual’s area or through a phone appointment.

The counselors can help individuals compare their drug and health needs to the 24 Medicare Drug Plans and/or 24 different Medicare Advantage Plans available for next year.

For appointments in Dodge, Washington and Burt counties, call 402-380-9554.

“If you don’t get an answer when you call, please leave your name and phone number,” Loftis said.

The caller will receive a call back.

Appointments are being made for counseling sessions in Craig, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Tekamah, Blair, Fort Calhoun, Arlington, Fremont, North Bend and Hooper.

“Anyone is welcome at any location so don’t let county lines stop you from the date that fits your needs the best,” Loftis said.

She noted the help that is available.

“Don’t feel overwhelmed with all the mail, phone calls and commercials you see,” Loftis said. “Look for help that only wants the best for you and doesn’t make a dime from any decision you make,” Loftis said.

Appointments are filling up quickly, because SHIP counselor aren’t associated with any company, Loftis added.

Loftis has been a SHIP counselor for 17 years and has assisted hundreds of people, explaining the different parts and costs of Medicare as they become eligible.

She said individuals can go to the medicare.gov website to compare their prescriptions and/or health care providers to all the plans, but are encouraged to call her if they need help.