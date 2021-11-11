Shoebox collection begins Nov. 15 for Operation Children Child

The Operation Christmas Child relay center will be open Nov. 15-22 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide children’s project of Samaritan’s Purse that collects and delivers gift-filled shoe boxes to needy children in more than 130 countries.

Suggestions for shoe box gifts include necessities (underwear and socks, combs and personal hygiene items such as soap, washcloths and deodorant), school supplies (no liquid glue) and general items such as stuffed animals, stickers, puzzles and small picture books.

Collection hours at First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., are 5-7 p.m. daily through Nov. 19, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20-21, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information.

For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

