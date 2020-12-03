Shop with a Cop coordinators to continue program

In a typical year, officers who are part of the Fremont Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 37 take local kids shopping for toys and winter wear.

The program will continue this year.

It will just be a little different.

“The only difference this year is we’re not going to physically shop in person at Walmart with the kids due to COVID,” Pafford said. “Right now, we just feel it’s safer to let the families shop amongst themselves as families rather than with us because we’re exposed to people on a daily basis.”

The officers hope to take kids shopping next year.

This year, gift cards will be provided to the kids so they and their families can shop.

“We’re going to ask them to take pictures while they’re doing it and send them to us to make it a little more interactive,” Pafford said.

The gift cards will be presented to kids at school.

“I don’t necessarily know if we’ll make it that big of a production, but we’ll certainly get a picture of the kids we’re going to deliver them to,” he said.

Families will determine how much publicity they want.