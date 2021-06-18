Short film seeking Fremont child actors with auditions next week

Johnson graduated from high school in 2003 and started attending college in California. After his graduation there, he made the choice to move to New Zealand.

“It was the Recession, plus the job prospects just wanted to know your Microsoft Suite skills,” he said. “So I was like, ‘This sounds terrible. I’m just going to go.’”

In New Zealand, Johnson worked as a white water rafting guide before moving to Australia to work as a cattle rancher.

“I was really on my own. I had to take care of myself. I had to make money to keep traveling all while still paying off student loans and I had some medical stuff I had to save for,” he said. “So it was teaching me to stand on my own two feet. It taught me how to keep cool and calm in stressful situations.”

After two years out of the country, Johnson moved to New York City, where he enrolled in a drama classes and a writer for Inc. Magazine.

“So it was a very humbling experience, because I had no practical, real-world experience, but it also taught me that people look for transferable skills, not just transferable titles,” he said. “So even though it was my first time pursuing a corporate career and I had no experience, I could bring what I did know into play.”